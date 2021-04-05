(WFSB) - CVS Health "MinuteClinic" locations across the country will be able to test for COVID-19 antibodies.
The company said on Monday that the tests can determine if a person was previously infected with the coronavirus.
"After successfully piloting the antibody test offering at more than 100 MinuteClinic locations earlier this year, and recently launching the service at all of our clinic locations in Massachusetts and Texas, we have seen steady interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing," said Sharon Vitti, president of CVS's MinuteClinic. "Being able to provide patients with easy access to a rapid antibody test at MinuteClinic locations to help determine previous infection is a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to supporting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic."
During the visit, a member of the MinuteClinic team performs the antibody test, which includes the collection of a finger stick blood sample, and reviews results with the patient. The COVID-19 antibody test looks for the presence of antibodies generated by a previous infection with the virus.
CVS said results can be ready in 15 minutes. It also said this particular test does not test for an active infection.
"These tests can help patients determine if they may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past," explained Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer, MinuteClinic, and vice president, CVS Health. "While these tests have been found to be very accurate, patients need to keep in mind that it can take the body up to two weeks to generate enough antibodies to be detected by a test, so testing too soon after a suspected infection may not yield an accurate result."
The test costs $38 and payment is due when its administered.
It will be offered in select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide in the coming weeks. An exact date was not released.
CVS Health also currently offers COVID-19 diagnostic testing using molecular- or antigen-based tests to identify an active infection at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations, nearly 1,000 of which provide rapid-result testing. As of Monday, the company said it has administered more than 15 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
