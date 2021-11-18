(WFSB) - In three years, nearly a thousand CVS locations will be closed for good.
Everyone is hoping their store isn't the one getting the ax.
It's still up in the air which locations will be closing.
Shoppers say it'll be a big loss if CVS shuts down.
When Regina Butler heard the news, she was shocked. "When I first heard you say that there are gonna be 900 stores, all told, I think I gasped."
She's been going to the CVS off Meriden Road in Waterbury for at least ten years.
The same for her sister in Wolcott.
"She'll be mortified when she hears this," Butler said.
900 CVS locations will be closed in the next three years starting in the spring.
Regina says she and her husband Patrick have a lot of prescriptions at this location.
They also got their COVID-19 vaccinations here.
If this location closes, it'll make things inconvenient.
"There are no others, especially because this one has a drive-up window. The closest one would be over on Reidville Drive, which does not have a window," said Butler.
The company announced the closures are part of a realignment plan to remodel locations to include more health services.
Quinnipiac University Professor Emeritus of the Dept. of Strategy and Entrepreneurship David Cadden says other national chains like Walgreens will likely be making similar moves, changing services in-person and online.
Cadden said, "we'll see them redesigned; we'll see them provide different services at different locations. I think we'll see a continuing expansion of online retail options, even including virtual medicine and be able to secure prescriptions online."
But until that happens, loyal CVS shoppers just hope their store makes the cut to stay open.
Woodrow Bowen said, "It's convenient to me, and you can park on either side of the store. They usually have just about everything that I need."
Workers at closed locations will be offered jobs at nearby stores that remain open.
Right now, there are around 10,000 CVS locations nationwide.
