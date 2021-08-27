CVS urges locals to get their flu shot

(WFSB) - CVS pharmacies have given out 30 million doses of the COVID vaccine during the pandemic, now they're gearing up for flu season.
There were very few flu cases last year because many of us were wearing masks, being socially distant, and staying home.
The restrictions have relaxed, and flu cases could rise.
Dr. Kirsten Anderson, a CVS pharmacist said, “this year it’s different, we are not wearing masks. We are not staying home. We are trying to get back to normal. We anticipate the flu season could be very bad."
Anderson oversees clinical operations for CVS Health in the northeast.
Getting a flu shot can protect you from getting the flu and getting severely ill.
The best time to get a flu shot is before the end of October, but flu shots are available now, and you don't need an appointment.
"Let’s say you start to feel sick. You have a fever and chills. You think is this flu or is this covid. Get both vaccines, that way you have less of a chance of getting those symptoms, and the anxiety that goes along with thinking ‘what do I have,’" said Anderson.
CVS said last year they gave out a record number of flu shots, double the normal amount. They anticipate similar numbers this year.
