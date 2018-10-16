HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three weeks from today, voters will go to the polls.
November's election is a mid-term, however a larger than normal turnout is expected.
This year, cyber security is a big focus after attempts to hack into the state's data bases in the 2016 election.
Connecticut is gearing up for what could be a busy election and protecting the state's data bases is a concern.
In fact, state election officials met with federal officials on Tuesday to talk about security.
Protecting =Connecticut's election has become a top priority.
This year, the Secretary of the State learned Russia tried to interfere with the state's data bases.
“We are putting some federal funds to work as we speak, making sure the connections between all of Connecticut’s 169 towns and our office are more secure,” said Scott Bates, Deputy Secretary of the State.
Connecticut was one of 21 states that were attacked by hackers, only Illinois was compromised.
To help Connecticut beef up security, the federal government is giving the state $5 million.
“You don't want anything happening with your personal data or anything, so yeah,” said Melissa Thuerston.
In most mid-term elections, Connecticut sees roughly a 50 percent turnout, much lower than presidential years, but this year the state is expecting a larger than normal voter turnout, especially younger voters.
“I think just with the prevalence of what's going on obviously affects our generation going forward. There's a lot of concern,” said Nick Weist.
Younger voters like Nick Weist will have an impact in this year’s election.
There's a huge surge of younger voters everywhere.
In Connecticut between 2008 and 2010, more than 8,000 young people registered to vote. In the most recent election cycle that number jumped to well over 43,0000.
It’s not just younger voters stirring up election fever.
"I think so because of the governor's race,” said Thuerston.
“You can't have an opinion if you don't vote, right,” said Melissa Ferraro.
The deadline to register to vote on line is October 30th.
After that you can still register on Election Day.
For absentee ballots, you can get them until the day before and must be in by the time polls close.
