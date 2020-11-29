(WFSB) - If you’re still looking for some good deals as you get your holiday shopping done, Cyber Monday is tomorrow.
Before you start adding items to your online cart, there are some things you should be careful about.
"I am waiting for Cyber Monday, trying to get some good deals on some uggs or something comfortable," one local shopper tells us.
Holiday shopping is in full swing and if you didn’t find everything you’re looking for on Black Friday, there’s no need to worry.
Plenty of Cyber Monday deals are already underway.
This year’s Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online sales day ever with spending hitting at least $10.8 billion, according to Adobe.
With more people getting their holiday shopping done online, experts say you should be extra careful so that your personal information doesn’t get compromised.
"One of the first concerns that happens this time of year, every year, are the scams and it’s unfortunate, but people will take our holiday giving and wanting to shop more, and sometimes they’ll abuse that," Scott Driscoll, president of Internet Safety Concepts, stated.
Scott says you should not use your debit card for online shopping.
"Have a credit card, because the credit card companies do fantastic work with us. If something does happen, they protect us. They have insurance. A debit card, that’s your savings. That’s a whole different ball game," explained Driscoll.
You also need to be careful where you choose to do your online shopping.
Make sure the websites you’re ordering from are legitimate.
"Do a little research. Not saying we have to go with the big companies all the time, but just make sure you know it’s reputable," continued Driscoll.
And don’t use the same passwords for all your accounts.
That can be dangerous if your data happens to get breached.
"So make it a little more challenging. Yes, I know it’s a pain, because we forget them and, 'when did I change them last?', but I really do think it's important to have that safety feature," added Driscoll.
And this time of year, it’s especially important you check your bank statements frequently to make sure there’s no suspicious or fraudulent activity.
