(WFSB) - Cybercriminals are trying to hack into school systems and hospitals around the globe.
Security experts warn ransomware attacks are skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in September, Hartford had to cancel the first day of school because of a cyberattack.
Now, investigators are sounding the alarm that schools could see more and more of those crimes before the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
One of the latest incidents happened in Huntsville, AL, where teachers went “old school.”
They've been printing their lessons on paper after cybercriminals hit the district with a ransomware attack that locked down the computer network.
"It's terrible to see a district with some motivated employees moving forward to then have one more obstacle like this,” said William Tunnell, Alabama Education Association.
Officials have not revealed how much ransom the hackers demanded, but Huntsville was far from alone. In September cybercriminals hit Hartford Public Schools. Investigators said the same thing happened recently in Baltimore.
In the cases, ransom notes were demanded money to restore access to the computer network.
Internet security company SonicWall said cases surged 40 percent this year.
The average payment also climbed from a few thousand dollars in 2018. To more than $230,000.
"Usually it's done with digital currency, crypto currency, bitcoin is the preferred choice so the criminals can remain anonymous,” said Scott Schober, CEO, Berkeley Varitronics Systems.
Experts said the only real defense against these kinds of crimes is for schools, hospitals, and businesses to build strong network backup systems.
