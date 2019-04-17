MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- With all the April showers the state has seen so far, the annual Daffodil Festival in Meriden should be in full bloom.
On Wednesday at Hubbard Park, there was a sea of yellow, just in time for the annual Daffodil Festival next weekend.
There are 600,001 daffodils planted all around the park, and 61 varieties, which all bloom at different times and places.
“We’ve had 80 degree weather and we’ve had snow on the ground. But this time of year, our ancestors picked daffodils so here we are,” said Mark Zebora, chairman of the Daffodil Festival.
The event began in 1978, with food vendors, fireworks, parades, and more.
It quickly became a family tradition.
“I’ve been coming here since my daughter was yay-high. The parades and everything,” said Jill Balogh, of Meriden.
Thousands of people from all walks of life come to see the flowers, and for children it’s all about the rides.
This weekend is pre-festival weekend.
Although rain is expected this weekend, the tents are up, the daffodils are blooming, and some say there isn’t anything that can keep them away.
“The grandkids are out, we’re waiting for the Daffodil Festival. They like the rides. For me I like the fried dough. And it’s just a perfect spot for them,” said Jackie Dubowsky, of Meriden.
The pre-festival is open this Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday for the Easter holiday
The main event is next weekend.
For more information, click here.
