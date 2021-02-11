HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On the coronavirus front in Connecticut, the numbers continue to improve.
On Thursday, the state’s positivity rate was at 2.32 percent, the lowest it has been in three-and-a-half months, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The hospitalizations are also trending down, and have been in a decline for the last two or three weeks.
However, deaths related to COVID-19 are still on the rise.
When it comes to Thursday's number showing an increase of 28 deaths, experts say that number usually lags behind by three weeks. Therefore, that number is expected to also go down in the coming weeks.
Lamont said these hopeful numbers could be a result of both the vaccine and immunity.
“I think we had a fair number of people infected, some who didn’t even know it, so they have some antibodies. We’re up over 12 percent now in terms of people who have been vaccinated, particularly those at the highest risk. That makes a big difference and there seems to be a certain sign wave to this. Maybe the northeast and around the country is going through the same type of process, but it is on a downward trend, not just in the northeast but most of the country as well,” Lamont said.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
What’s interesting as well is that these statistics are coming at a time when one of the contagious variants of COVID-19 are in Connecticut.
As the vaccine rollout continues, and as the numbers trend in the right direction, expect some of the executive orders to be relaxed. More information on that is expected to be released on Monday.
