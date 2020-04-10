FALLS VILLAGE, CT (WFSB) -- No person or industry is immune from the coronavirus pandemic, and farmers in the state are taking a major hit.
If anything, the pandemic shows just how fragile the supply chain is.
Dairy farmers said they are hurting, and that the demand just isn’t what it used to be pre-COVID-19.
Tim and Katelyn Kinsella can’t quite put into words what the pandemic has done to their dairy farm as much as what it feels like.
“I can best describe the pandemic as I’ve gotten whiplash,” said Katelyn Kinsella, of Birch Mill Farm.
While milk prices are steady at stores, the Birch Mill Farm owners say they’re expecting to now receive a $15 average a unit this year.
That’s roughly a $4 drop before the pandemic.
Losing money is only the tip of the iceberg.
“The problem has been that farmers — there’s no place for the milk to go and you can’t turn off the cows,” said Don Tuller, of Tulmeadow Farm.
He’s the president of the Connecticut Farm Bureau, and said about 10 percent of the dairy produced is being dumped.
There’s still a demand, but it has shifted.
With schools and many restaurants closed, dairy processing plants are shifting from making half-pints and bulk products to sizes grocery stores need.
“We’ve tried to react very fast, but you couldn’t react as fast as you needed to,” Katelyn Kinsella said.
During pandemic onset, supply couldn’t meet demand as milk flew off the shelves.
But the Kinsellas’ says demand has evened out, and even though home-use consumption is up, it’s nowhere near enough to make up for what the service industry purchased.
The Kinsellas said it’s not out of the question whether they might dump their milk. Meanwhile, the Farm Bureau reiterates the state’s entire agriculture if affected.
“Farmers are going to have to borrow. We’re concerned about losing farmers because they just can’t maintain,” Tuller said.
The Connecticut Farm Bureau has gone so far to call what’s happening now a “train wreck on agriculture.”
It goes on to say about $2 million a month is what state dairy farmers need in addition to break even during COVID-19.
