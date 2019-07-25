HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday is a good reason to beat the heat at Dairy Queen, and to celebrate Miracle Treat Day.
On Thursday, a portion of Dairy Queen’s blizzard sales will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.