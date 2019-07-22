NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Some property owners in the south end of New London are cringing every time it rains.
That’s because water runoff from an overflowing nearby pond floods their yards, and no one is taking responsibility.
Water comes pouring out of a drain pipe Gardner Circle, flooding the roadway. What doesn’t it make it into the roadway, floods into the backyards.
Jason Scacciaferro got video of water flooding the roadway and yards last week during a storm. The water runoff went between his yard and his neighbors.
As a matter of fact, Scacciaferro, who bought the house 18 months ago, says everyday he pumps between 5,000 and 6,000 gallons of water from a sump pump near his swimming pool.
Scacciaferro said the problem starts 200 feet behind his house in a manmade pond and dam at Michell Woods.
The pond and grounds are maintained by Mitchell College, but not owned by them. It’s owned by a trust given to city residents in 1931.
“Nobody’s holding the college accountable for what they’ve done,” Scacciaferro said.
What they’ve done, according to the homeowner and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, is raise the water lever at the dam and filled the drainage pipe with concrete.
This forced an overflow to go around the dam.
“This was filled in and that was put in to maintain the level, but now that’s full of concrete,” Scacciaferro said.
Channel 3 also reached out to Mayor Michael Passero’s office, and they said, “City utilities is working with [Mitchell College] in a cooperative manner to try and figure out what’s happening and to resolve the issue.”
Neighbor Larry Morth says the were high water table problem when he moved to the neighborhood 8 years ago.
“They did tell us that it would get wet back there, but they didn’t say how bad it was going to get,” Morth said.
Scacciaferro hopes the water runoff can be solved with the college, otherwise he said he may have to consider legal action.
