NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - The town of New Canaan is seeing some of the most severe damage.
So much so, a team from the National Weather Service will be heading there on Wednesday to investigate.
It has been a lingering weather event all night.
The rain has been off and on, but when it’s on, it’s torrential.
There were trees and branches down and some of that happened on one of the most traveled routes in the state, the Merritt.
“The rain just came down, it just got black out there, you could barely see,” said Justin Glenn.
Devastating winds and rain snapped branches all over New Canaan and in certain spots, trees came down, like on White Oak Shade Road.
The most significant downed tree was on the Merritt during rush hour.
“The northbound was standstill. People getting out of their cars, turning cars off, power lost on the other side, it was real crazy,” said Glenn.
Justin Glenn was working at the rest stop and witnessed at least three people abandoning their cars on the road because they couldn’t wait for the tree to be removed.
“Yes, parked on the side of the road, just to go home with Uber cabs and everything else,” said Glenn.
“Some of the teachers couldn’t even get here, so they were stuck in that as well,” said Mary Lyden.
The evening storms hit on the same night as the middle school open house. Parents say the conditions they endured to make it here were nothing short of dangerous.
“The rain was blowing sideways, it was awful,” said Lyden.
Our cameras captured wires and branches down in several spots.
Over the hums of generators, New Canaan’s Community Emergency Response Teams were deployed throughout town, blocking off access to impassable debris covered roads.
“Hopefully the buses can get through and get the kids to school safely,” Lyden said.
Tomorrow, the National Weather Service will send a team to survey the extent of the damage.
“A lot of leaves and branches and a mess,” Lyden said.
The Merritt reopened around 8:30 p.m., remarkably, officials say no one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.