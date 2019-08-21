HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert has expired following several watches and warnings, including a tornado warning, that produced heavy rains and damage throughout the state.
Two tornado warnings were issued for the northern part of the state on Wednesday evening, but all have since expired.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the entire state until 9 p.m., but has since expired.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storms are due to a warm front that's passing through southern New England.
A cluster of storms that began moving across the state around 12:30 p.m., bringing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
The storms that prompted tornado warnings brought much of the same, causing flooding and damage.
A lot of damage has been reported in Manchester, with downed trees and wires across several parts of the community.
The Manchester Fire Department reported the areas south of Center Street and east of Main Street were hit particularly hard.
Numerous branches came down, taking down power lines, block roads, and damaging cars and homes.
The fire department also said flooding on Elm Street temporarily stranded several motorists in standing water.
Crews have responded to over 40 calls for service related to the storm damage.
The fire department reported the cleanup effort will likely continue well into the weekend.
Casey Stegman was driving on Prospect Street in Manchester when his car was moved by the power of the storm.
"The back end of the truck started to lift up a little bit," Stegman said.
Knowing he was in the middle of the storm, he pulled over, turned his hazards on and just hoped the winds would die down.
"That was different. It was rotating at a certain lever, but I would defer to Bruce or any of your weather professionals to see if there was some low level rotation," Stegman said.
In Wethersfield part of a large tree came down on top of a house on Hurlburt Road.
Viewers in Willimantic captured several vivid lightning strikes on video throughout the duration of the storms.
Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday night, but they won't be widespread.
The overnight hours will remain warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
A cold front moves through late in the day Thursday that could touch off an isolated storm.
The state is put into a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday afternoon.
There could be strong to severe storms.
