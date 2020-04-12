HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Monday due to the increasing threat for damaging high wind and heavy rain Monday.
The sky will become cloudy Sunday night, and there will be a rising chance for rain toward morning.
The clouds and rain will be due to a storm system that will be developing to our southwest. This storm will have already gathered quite a bit of energy.
By nightfall, it might also already have been responsible for a severe weather outbreak across the Deep South, with strong wind, hail and tornadoes possible in areas of the South Easter Sunday.
Monday will be stormy, with rain and high wind.
A powerful storm system will pass to the west of New England. Rain will arrive in the early in the morning and be heavy at times during the morning.
"A few thunderstorms will be possible. The wet weather will begin to taper off during the afternoon," Meteorologist Mike Cameron explained.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Connecticut Monday.
Wind gusts will reach 45-55 mph but may top off over 60 mph.
People should make preparations for the possibility of being without power for several hours.
The strong southerly flow will also pump very mild air into the state, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s.
We may have a shot at 70 degrees away from the coast should a few breaks in the clouds develop later in the day.
"Weather conditions will continue to improve Monday night as the storm moves rapidly northward into Canada. The high wind will diminish some then," added Cameron.
A southerly breeze will get stronger as the night progresses. It is going to be a mild night with lows around 50.
We’ll enjoy a quiet day on Tuesday with partly sunny, breezy conditions.
Temperatures should peak close to 60 degrees, perhaps even higher if cool air lags behind the departing storm.
