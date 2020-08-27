HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Storm Prediction Center put most of Connecticut in its "enhanced" category for severe weather on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Channel 3's meteorologists issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"There will be a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two," Haney said. "There will also be the potential for heavy rain and localized poor drainage flooding."
The greatest risk for it will come Thursday afternoon.
The chances of any severe weather popping up will depend on the position of the front.
"Severe weather will be less likely for those who remain on the cooler more stable side of the front," Haney explained. "For areas that pop into the warm air sector, severe weather will be more likely."
Haney said this will also have a major impact on temperatures.
"It is possible parts of the state will see highs in the upper 60s and 70s, while other parts of the state see highs in the 80s," he said. "It looks like the warmest locations will be to the south and west of the Hartford area."
Conditions should settle down quickly by the evening.
Friday should bring a break from the unsettled weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
"There may be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening as another disturbance approaches the region from the west," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
