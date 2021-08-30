(WFSB) - Connecticut is expected to see some remnants of Hurricane Ida later this week.
Ahead of that, Channel Three meteorologists said the state could see a batch of thunderstorms, accompanied by damaging winds.
This is due to an approaching cold front, which will increase the chances for thunderstorms Monday afternoon.
The eastern part of the state will be at the greatest risk of seeing severe weather.
The severe weather should roll out before you wake up Tuesday morning.
Dew points will drop as high pressure moves in on Tuesday. It's expected to be less humid, but the tropical moisture from Hurricane Ida will try to counteract this.
Expect the moisture to increase by Tuesday night.
We could see some remnants of Ida Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
"It’s too soon to pinpoint the exact track of the system and the timing. It could lean mostly on Wednesday night or lean into Thursday afternoon," Meteorologist Melissa Cole said.
We could see wind gusts up to 40 mph along the eastern shoreline.
Any trees and branches that may be frail from Henri could potentially come down, leading to power outages in parts of the state.
Flash flooding could also be a factor.
Overall, the state could see between one and three inches of rain over the course of Wednesday and Thursday.
