Fall festivities for the family were the top priority for many with the day off, as long as the weather held out.
Channel 3 navigated through the pumpkin patches and corn mazes on Monday morning to chat with families who said they were out enjoying the holiday despite the damp conditions.
For East Hartford residents Joshua, Jordan, and Jeremiah Blake the conversation they had this morning was, “is the weather going to be nice and the debate on where we are going to go?”
Hundreds decided to take a trip to Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill on Monday afternoon.
“I love fall and I think our corn maze is probably the most awesome thing that you can come to. It’s for all ages,” Fair Weather Acres representative, Hanna Jazwicz.
Fair Weather Acres boasts more than a maze, they said they have tractors, trains, pedal go-carts, and pumpkins, too.
The damp weather and mud did not deter Wolcott resident, Al Podzunas and his family.
“We were actually shocked, we thought a lot of people wouldn’t be here but it’s amazing how packed this is but the other thing to is that the kids are actually loving it,” said Podzunas.
Owners said they have been lucky on the days they are operating, but the pumpkins have suffered this year with all the rain.
Fair Weather Acres Fall Fest and Corn Maze is open Friday, Saturday, and Sundays until October 28th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on events, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.