STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley is adding another member to his staff.
Team officials say Tim Russo has been hired as a graduate assistant.
Further details surrounding his expected duties weren't immediately.
Officials with the men's basketball program said that Tim is the son of sports radio legend Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
Chris was most famous for cohosting a sports radio show on WFAN in New York with Mike Francesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.