DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A local youth basketball coach is behind bars after police say he was caught dealing drugs.
33-year-old Samuel "Sonya" Perkins of Newtown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
The investigation began after multiple eyewitnesses came forward and told police they witnessed Perkins sell drugs to people throughout the Danbury area.
Police were able to corroborate the information during a surveillance operation that began at the Danbury PAL building, where Perkins was a coach.
Perkins and the woman he was living with, Kayla Martin, 24, were detained while they were at a local restaurant.
Authorities subsequently executed search warrants for Perkins' car, home, and phone, seizing an unspecified amount of cash and drugs.
Both Perkins and Martin were then taken into custody without incident.
Police charged Martin with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
Perkins and Martin were processed at the Danbury Police Department and later released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.