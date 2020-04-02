DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The Memorial Day parade in Danbury has been canceled this year.
Mayor Mark Boughton made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to thousands of events being canceled, including St. Patrick’s Day parades that were set to be held last month.
Earlier this week, leaders said Connecticut should see its peak in cases the second week of April, however the president extended the social distancing guidance through April 30.
As of Thursday, no other communities have announced cancellations of Memorial Day activities.
