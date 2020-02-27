DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The superior court in Danbury was evacuated on Thursday morning.
According to the mayor, the building on White Street was evacuated after a white powder substance was found.
He reported the incident just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The fire department responded to the scene, and emergency officials are in the process of testing the substance.
Stay with Ch. 3 as updates become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.