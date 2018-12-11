DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Danbury man is facing charges following a case of sexual abuse of a minor.
Police arrested Edmund Paris on Dec. 7, after an investigation into sex abuse of a child.
Further details of the investigation were not immediately available.
Paris was charged with fourth-degree and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.
