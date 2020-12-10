HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Longtime Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is expected to become the state’s next tax commissioner.
Several state senators applauded the move on Thursday night in a statement to Channel 3.
Senators Martin Looney and Bob Duff released a joint statement saying, “We applaud Governor Lamont for his appointment of Mayor Boughton as Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services. The people of Connecticut benefit when state government can work together in a bipartisan way, especially in the midst of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Boughton is a seasoned government professional whose experience includes services as a State Representative.”
Bought has been the mayor of Danbury since 2001.
He has previously run for governor in 2018.
