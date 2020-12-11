HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's Democratic governor selected a Republican as commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services.
Gov. Ned Lamont picked Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who will begin serving in the position on Dec. 18.
Boughton will resign his position as mayor beforehand.
“Mark has earned a reputation as being a dedicated public servant and hard worker, and his experience as mayor provides him with a considerable amount of knowledge on the inner workings of government, particularly when it comes to the impacts certain measures can have on the local level, where they are closest to home,” Lamont said. “I firmly believe that a bigger table, open door, and creative solutions will help produce the best outcomes for the people of our state, regardless of someone’s political affiliation. I thank Mark for making the decision to join our administration and I look forward to having him serve in this important capacity.”
Boughton said he's looking forward to leading the DRS.
“My dedication to public service hasn’t changed," he said. "After years serving one of Connecticut’s largest cities, I am excited about the chance to serve the people of the State of Connecticut in the Lamont administration. Governor Lamont’s team has shown its dedication to the people of our state since he took office, especially during this pandemic, and they have been great to work with through this transition. I stood by the governor when our state saw its first case of COVID-19 back in March, and I am proud to become a member of his team as he continues to lead the state during this unprecedented period.”
State Sens. Martin Looney and Bob Duff released a joint statement about Boughton's selection.
“We applaud Gov. Lamont for his appointment of Mayor Boughton as Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services," the senators said. "The people of Connecticut benefit when state government can work together in a bipartisan way, especially in the midst of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Boughton is a seasoned government professional whose experience includes services as a state representative.”
Boughton has served as Danbury's mayor since 2001.
He also ran for governor back in 2018.
The position of commissioner was most recently held by Scott Jackson, who resigned earlier this year to accept a role in the administration of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. John Biello, the agency’s deputy commissioner, has been serving as acting commissioner during the interim.
Boughton’s nomination will be sent to the Connecticut General Assembly for its advice and consent.
