DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - It's official.
The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant in Danbury is now a thing.
A dedication ceremony was recently held and featured on Sunday evening's Last Week Tonight episode on HBO.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton on Monday morning posted a picture of himself posing in front of the sign with Oliver.
The City Council approved the sewage plant's new name earlier this month after Oliver declared a tongue-in-cheek war on the city.
Back in August, the Emmy-award-winning host broadcasted an expletive-laced rant about the city.
Boughton clapped back with a video of himself proposing to name the sewage plant after Oliver because "it was full of crap like you, John."
Oliver responded by saying he'd donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually went ahead with it.
Boughton called the feud a good distraction from COVID-19. He said Oliver's promised donations helped with fundraising efforts at local food banks.
While the sign itself arrived, Boughton said people would have to wait for it to be formally installed.
(1) comment
and THIS was a danbury priority. no wonder why the town is a SH88hole
