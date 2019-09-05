DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A person was killed in an early morning homicide on Wednesday in Danbury, according to police.
The victim was identified as 33-year-old James Lowry Hoffman of Brewster, NY.
They said it happened at the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex.
Investigators are looking for anyone who may have been involved.
They said they interviewed a number of people but have not identified a suspect.
A pistol was recovered just feet away from the crime scene.
The medical examiner said Hoffman's death was a homicide and that the cause was a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Investigators said they believe Hoffman was visiting a friend at the time of the incident.
However, no other information about what happened was available.
They said they had no reason to believe any members of the community were at risk.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danbury police at 203-790-8477.
