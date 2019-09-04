DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A person was killed in an early morning homicide in Danbury, according to police.
They said it happened at the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex on Wednesday.
Investigators are looking for anyone who may have been involved.
They said they had no reason to believe any members of the community were at risk.
Preliminary information from the scene suggested that the crime was not random.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
No other details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.