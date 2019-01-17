DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Danbury police are looking for a person accused in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the area of Ellsworth and Hospital Ave. Police said one person was taken to the hospital.
While police were looking for the shooter, nearby Ellsworth Avenue, Hayestown Avenue and Broadview Middle schools and the FACE were told to be in a “stay-in-shelter around 4 p.m.
That stay-in-shelter mode has since been lifted.
While schools had been dismissed, this pertained to after-school activities.
Police said the shooter was last seen in the area of Wooster Cemetery.
He fled the scene and is described as a young African American adult wearing a blue dew rag and a black NorthFace backpack.
