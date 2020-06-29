DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Danbury police are investigating after a man was found dead near a set of railroad tracks on June 24.
The man’s body was found just before noon, near the tracks by Maple Avenue and Garamella Boulevard.
He has only been identified as a Hispanic man who appears to be in his late 50s.
His death is being considered suspicious at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-796-1600 or the TIPS line at 203-790-8477.
