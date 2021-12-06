DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A local law enforcement agency is preparing to lay two members of their department to rest.

Both officers served the Danbury Police Department for a number of years and were lost within a month of each other.

On Sunday, Danbury Police said that Officer Andrew Katkocin, a twelve-year veteran of the department, had passed away unexpectedly.

"Our deepest sympathy is with Andrew's family and loved ones. His passing is a stunning blow to his brother and sister officers at the Danbury Police Department, who will miss him deeply. As we are all in mourning, please keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Danbury Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Williams said.

The Danbury Police Department also lost Sgt. David Cooney back on November 28 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Cooney served the Danbury Police Department for twenty years, much like his father, who served the department for twenty-one years.

Area police departments will be assisting Danbury Police while they attend the services for both officers.