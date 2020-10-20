DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a teenager at the Berkshire Shopping Center in Danbury last week.
On October 14 around 5 p.m., a teenage girl said she was approached by a man in a car who asked her a question. That’s when the girl realized the man was exposing himself to her.
Police said the description of the driver is limited, but the car is described as a white Hyundai hatchback with NY registration.
Danbury police are asking for assistance in identifying the car, the operator or anyone who witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Scott Sasso at s.sasso@danbury-ct.gov.
