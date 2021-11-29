DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A local police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Danbury Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Williams said that Sgt. David Cooney, a twenty-year veteran of the department, passed away at the age of 45 after a lengthy cancer battle.
Sgt. Cooney was most recently the supervisor of the Crimes Scenes Unit, administrator for the department's management system, and liaison to several external agencies.
"Dave will always be remembered for his dedicated service to the department and the city, and for his great sense of humor. He will be sorely missed. Please keep his family, friends, our department, and the community in your thoughts and prayers," Danbury Police said in a statement.
He was also president of the police union.
Being a police officer was certainly in David's blood. His father, Dennis Cooney, served the Danbury Police Department for twenty-one years.
Sadly, Dennis died of a heart attack while in the line of duty in 1994.
Funeral arrangements have not been released yet.
