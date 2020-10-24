DANBURY, CT(WFSB) - School officials have decided to postpone in-person learning for the time being as the city of Danbury continues to see an uptick in coronavirus cases.
Danbury Superintendent Dr. Sal Pascarella made the announcement Friday after a consultation with Mayor Mark Boughton, the Department of Public Health, and medical advisors.
Students in grades six through twelve will have their revised schedules posted in PowerSchool, while students in grades kindergarten through five will remain with their current teachers and schedules.
Breakfast and lunch will continue to be made available for students to pick up at all schools Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Superintendent Pascarella says that the SATs scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 have been canceled due to school closures.
A decision on when students can head back to the classroom has not been made yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.