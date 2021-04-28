ANSONIA/DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- The office of the Danbury State’s Attorney released a preliminary report following an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday morning in Ansonia.
The shooting happened on Division Street, right near the Derby town line, just after 7 a.m.
According to the report, 29-year-old Cornelius McCullough and a juvenile approached a Derby police officer who was in his cruiser.
After an interaction, McCullough reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle passing by.
That’s when the officer fired his handgun, injuring McCullough. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The passing vehicle was struck, but the driver was not injured.
A revolver, not belonging to the officer, was recovered at the scene.
McCullough is on the Deadly Weapon Offender Registry and is not a valid pistol permit holder, according to state police.
He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.
Derby police officers do not have body cameras, or dash cams.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
