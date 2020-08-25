DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - The governor joined Danbury's mayor and local health officials to talk about a recent spike on COVID-19 cases that popped up in the city.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
He and Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton thought the spike was connected to people traveling, religious services and local sports.
However, local health experts through contact tracing also linked it to small family gatherings and parties, most of which happened during the power outage situation caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
“We’re seeing a lot spread among small family gatherings," said Kara Prunty, Danbury acting health director. "We’re trying to ask people to stay socially distanced if they are going to have a family gathering and to limit the amount of togetherness that we have.”
The state Department of Public Health on Friday evening issued a COVID-19 alert for Danbury.
Nineteen cases were reported at that time.
Over the last two weeks, 240 cases came back positive. Officials said they believe the spread may have been 10 times that number. The number is also compared to 40 cases from the previous 14 day period.
They said the city was averaging 22 cases per 100,000.
Channel 3 learned that the state is investigating a small outbreak at a Danbury rehab facility. Four staff members and a patient tested positive for COVID-19.
However, Lamont and Boughton said the concern is that the spread is happening through young people.
“We’ve seen a higher infection rate among young people and just remember, perhaps you don’t suffer all the same complications your parents or grandparents do, but you do infect," Lamont said.
Both called the state and city's response to the uptick quick and swift.
Only a few dozen students were able to move onto the campus of Western Connecticut State University. Those students were told to stay on campus for the next couple of weeks. The rest were told to stay home.
Danbury's superintendent announced on Monday that the public school year would start online instead of in a classroom through at least Oct. 1. The date will be reevaluated later.
Schools' fields were closed and youth sports were canceled.
“I was at games on Tuesday night," Boughton said. "Parents didn’t have masks on, kids on the bench didn’t have masks on, nobody was social distancing. That's a problem, it's still there. I know people don’t want to think and forget about it because we’re so tired, I get it, but its still there and we’ve got to be diligent.”
Lamont called the decision the right move, despite pushing for in-person or hybrid learning for the rest of the state.
"It’s a little ironic that here we are back in Danbury because it’s not a surge, but it’s an uptick, and we’re going to come down hard on things like this," Lamont said. "We’ve had maybe a 1 percent infection rate around the state, and maybe 6 to 7 percent here in Danbury, and it happened relatively quickly.”
In response to the uptick, the city arranged for free testing sites to remain open throughout the week. A list of sites can be found here.
Boughton encouraged everyone to get tested.
“You don’t need to be symptomatic," Boughton said. "It's a free test. That way we can find the levels of the spread, where it is and through our contact tracing, be able to go back and find out where folks picked up the particular virus.”
Another step that was taken included closing the state boat launch after reports of large parties and folks gathering on Candlewood Lake.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection will close the Lattins Cove state boat launch and limit parking capacity to 50% at Squantz Cove state boat launch beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26. The area will also be monitored by officials.
The governor also said Tuesday morning that Danbury is a priority to get results back quickly to help with tracking and tracing, and slowing the spread.
(5) comments
Keep that Fear alive!!! Wash your hands like your life depends on it.
Uh oh. Lumpmont is gonna take away more of our freedom and liberty over a made up 'pandemic'... I see he still hasn't lifted the state quarantine ban that the CDC said wasn't necessary.
"made up pandemic". You're hysterical - literally- Radenstorf. You do realize 'subslag' means "under a rock". How fitting.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville
I've been off a while doing adult stuff. I see the idiot children are still on here.
Because "Lumpmont" isn't a cowardly, childish, cheapshot, right? You're such a stand up guy.
