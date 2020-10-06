DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Months after a young Danbury man died of the coronavirus, his family has come under a virtual siege as people attack his widow and other family members, making threats and accusations.
Jonathon Coelho’s widow is speaking out with a message of empathy for her family and many others like hers, dealing with great loss cause by COVID-19.
Katie Coelho has found an inner strength many people will never know in their lifetimes. The 33-year-old widow, a mother of two children under the age of 3, is now taking on specific views of the president and she doesn’t plan to back down.
Katie’s husband Jonathon died in late April after being hospitalized for almost a month with the coronavirus. The death devastated Katie and her family.
In the early stages of grieving, Katie received an outpouring of support, but then the support from outsiders changed in a negative way.
“The first few weeks, it was the conspiracy theory anger that we received. People didn’t believe in COVID, so I got a lot of, ‘they’re actors,’” Katie said. “Now I’ll get a Facebook message of just calling me every vile name in the book. I’ve had people call me left wing, fill in the blank.”
Katie says she has never believed this is a political issue, it’s about human suffering and grieving. Although she is angry about President Donald Trump tweeting that people shouldn’t be afraid of the virus.
“He’s telling people that my husband wasn’t a real person, that he isn’t someone to mourn. When my kids grow up and go to school, they will grow up without their dad, which is unfair. Then, they will have to learn about what took their dad and then they will have to read about the president of the United States felt about what took their dad,” Katie said.
It’s been the worst seven months of her live, yet Katie presses on for her children, for herself, and for her husband, continuing to use her platform, even if it means speaking against the leader of the country.
“I didn’t ask to become a widow. I hate that word. I don’t want this life, but if I’m given a platform and given the opportunity to give voice for thousands of families like mine, I’m going to do it because my husband deserved better,” Katie said.
Katie says she will continue to speak out against hate and bullying and strive to bring compassion for everyone affected by this pandemic.
