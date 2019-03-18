BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A dance studio in Bloomfield is changing lives through dance.
The quote "either way, I'll be dancing" is one of the first things people see when they walk into the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.
Paul Ficaro said he sees and reads the words often.
He started dancing shortly after his wife of more than 40 years passed away.
"I wanted to get out of the house," Paul Ficaro said. "It just didn't feel right being there without her there."
His daughter, Michelle Ficaro, suffers from a rare neurological disorder and other health problems. She dances alongside him.
"I'll be in pain all day, but if I have dance, I get up and come," Michelle Ficaro said. "It's empowering and you're like 'you can do something. You have purpose.'"
The studio is a place that brought people together from all walks of life.
"You see it all and that's what's amazing," said Kelly Stangel, franchisee, Arthur Murray.
"We love it, we love it," said Tim Cotsalas, who takes dance lessons with his girlfriend. "We're here about three to four times a week."
"We started dancing to spend time together," said Lizzy Howe, who takes dance lessons with her husband.
Charlotte Schiff, a Holocaust survivor, also dances there.
"I was in the concentration camp for three years," Schiff said. "[I was] probably one of the youngest."
She moved herself from Germany to the U.S.
"Not easy to leave my parents, but I had to," she said. "I had to have a future."
That's exactly what she did.
"We cannot live in the past," Schiff said. "You do your best, which I do, and then you move forward."
Now, she's happy.
"It's the happiest time of my life," she said.
The instructors said they get to witness the transformations firsthand.
"They're just like, 'I need something different,' and a lot of our students find that place here, where they can just come in and express themselves and to be a kid again," said Crisen McKenzie, director and manager, Arthur Murray. "They're themselves again.
