NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities say that a potent batch of heroin is the reason behind a recent uptick in overdoses in the Elm City.
The office of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says that the heroin has been laced with fentanyl and, as of 6:30 Saturday morning, has caused a total of 21 overdoses over the past 24 hours.
The city of New Haven would have to see twelve or more overdoses within a twenty-four hour period in order to issue a spike alert.
There were ten overdoses yesterday that occurred within a twenty-four hour period.
“The increase in overdoses is deeply concerning, and we are tracking it closely...Substance Use Disorder is impacting many in our community. Please look out for each other and seek support if you need it," says Mayor Justin Elicker.
Those that are or know someone that is battling drug addiction can learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.