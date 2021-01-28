HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brutal combination of cold temperatures and wind will arrive Thursday night.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for northern Connecticut Thursday night and runs until noon on Friday.
The cold air, however, is expected to continue through Saturday morning.
"A blast of arctic air will move into the state tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) morning, and a northwest wind will gust to 35-45 mph," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
Air will be drawn into the state from the north thanks to a large storm moving off to the south of New England.
Temperatures will fall back through the 20s then into the teens Thursday evening, and overnight lows will be in the single digits and lower teens.
"The wind chill will range from 5 below to 20 below zero later tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) morning," DePrest said.
On Friday, highs will only be in the teens and the wind could gust between 30 and 40-plus mph.
"Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the teens and lower 20s, and wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day," DePrest said.
The last time the state recorded a high temperature of less than 20 degrees was on Feb. 1, 2019.
By the afternoon, with highs only in the teens, wind chill values will still be subzero.
Brutal wind chills are likely again Friday night, when it will feel like 5 below to 20 below zero.
The frigid air should let up a bit later Saturday.
The evening should be clear and cold, but the wind should become light. Temps should range between zero and 10 degrees.
"Saturday will be sunny and breezy, but not as windy as it will be tomorrow," DePrest said. "After a frigid morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s during the afternoon."
Sunday looks much calmer with increasing cloudiness late in the day.
Highs look to be near 30 degrees.
A long duration coastal storm will bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Monday and Tuesday, and early Wednesday.
"The storm is expected to move slowly since a cut-off low will develop in the upper regions of the atmosphere," DePrest said.
The timing, precipitation type(s), and amounts are still in question, he added. A lot depends on the exact storm track.
For now, Channel 3 meteorologists expect snow to develop on Monday, hopefully after the morning commute.
Snow will likely continue Monday night.
"Sleet, freezing rain, and rain could mix in over Southeastern Connecticut, but that all depends on the storm track," DePrest said.
Snow and/or a wintry mix will continue at varying intensities Tuesday, and Tuesday night.
Then snow lingers into Wednesday morning.
"Over this lengthy period of time, there is the potential for significant snowfall accumulations," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
