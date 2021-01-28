HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brutal combination of cold temperatures and wind is expected to arrive Thursday night.
A wind chill advisory goes into effect for northern Connecticut Thursday night through Friday.
The cold air, however, is expected to continue through Saturday morning.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the air will be drawn into the state from the north thanks to a large storm moving off to the south of New England.
While Thursday won't be too bad with highs between 30 and 35 degrees, a northwesterly wind will strengthen throughout the day. Gusts could top 35 mph by the afternoon.
"By [Thursday] evening, wind chill values should be in the single digits," Dixon said. "The combination of arctic air and the wind will create dangerous conditions."
On Friday, highs will only be in the teens and the wind could gust between 30 and 40-plus mph.
"We’ll start the day with a sub zero wind chill," Dixon warned.
The thermometer will show temps in the single digits to 10 degrees.
"It will feel more like -10 to -20!" Dixon said.
The last time the state recorded a high temperature of less than 20 degrees was on Feb. 1, 2019.
"By the afternoon, with highs only in the teens, wind chill values will still be subzero," Dixon said.
Though extremely cold, there will be ample sunshine and it will be dry.
"Friday night into Saturday morning, again, the wind chill goes to -10 to -20," Dixon said.
The frigid air should let up a bit later Saturday.
"Highs [will be] in the mid-20s Saturday," Dixon said. "The wind will relax a bit."
The evening should be clear and cold, but the wind should become light. Temps should range between zero and 10 degrees.
"Sunday looks much calmer with increasing cloudiness late in the day," Dixon said.
Highs look to be near 30 degrees.
"Early next week, there is growing certainty that a coastal storm will impact Connecticut," Dixon said. "What is uncertain: The timing [being] Monday into Tuesday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
