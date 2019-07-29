HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert remained in effect on Monday for high heat and humidity, along with an added chance for a thunderstorm.
A heat advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties runs through Tuesday evening.
An air quality alert is also in place until 10 p.m. on Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the combination of heat and humidity could drive heat index values up.
"Temps [Monday] will peak in the 90s inland [and] 85 to 90 [degrees] along the coast," Dixon said. "But with the humidity, heat index values go to near/over 100."
Temperatures are expected to climb through the 80s starting Monday morning and could reach into the 90s by the late afternoon hours.
"From late afternoon into the early evening hours, there is the potential for isolated storms to develop," Dixon said. "Once the sun starts setting, the atmosphere stabilizes and the storms diminish."
When the storms do pop up, they could produce gusty winds.
Keep an eye on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Dixon said the storms would also be slow-moving.
"Given that the atmosphere is just loaded with moisture, heavy rain is a distinct possibility," he said. "It could lead to localized poor-drainage flooding."
Tuesday looks to feature the same weather conditions.
"We'll start out with sunny skies and then during the afternoon, some isolated storms could pop up yet again," Dixon said. "Also, our fourth heat wave of the year will become official as Tuesday will be our third consecutive day 90 or higher [at Bradley International Airport]."
A cold front arrives later in the day on Wednesday. It'll bring a chance for rain and storms.
"Behind it, we trend a tad cooler and less humid for the start of August," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.