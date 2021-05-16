NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Certain Norwalk area residents can now freely leave their homes after a shelter in place order was lifted Sunday evening.
Police say the order was implemented due to an active and dangerous situation involving an armed person.
The shelter in place order applied to only residents in the area of Chatham Drive.
Additional updates regarding the investigation weren't immediately available.
Additional updates regarding the investigation weren't immediately available.
