FARMINGTON, Ct. (WFSB) - Water levels across the state are dangerously high.
Several kayak and canoes companies have suspended rentals.
The unusually high water levels have created strong currents, making swimming and other water activities dangerous.
Another danger to water enthusiasts is debris.
Branches and trees maybe hiding below the surface, which can damage boats,
“As you can see right here we are going past a couple right now. Lodged up against the railroad bridge, and these are extremely dangerous hazards to boating navigation. I can’t stress enough the importance to being safe on the water especially in these conditions where the water levels are and some much debris coming down the river and a threat to navigation,” said Captain Keith Williams, with The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).
Those that wish to explore the water should remain cautious until the water levels decrease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.