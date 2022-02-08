(WFSB) – Temperatures are on the rise in Connecticut, causing many frozen waterways to melt.
Areas along the Connecticut River are melting, creating a dangerous situation for those who want to go on the ice.
Officials say it is extremely dangerous to go out on the ice this time of year. Rocky Hill Fire Department Chief Michael Garrahy recommends using the buddy system, that way in case something happens, they can call emergency services.
Officials say if you fall through the ice, calling for help as soon as possible is key to avoid hypothermia or drowning.
“Let’s avoid being on the ice at night, it can be very difficult to see holes in the ice or cracks in the ice, let’s have an escape plan, never go out alone and obviously stay off river ice,” says Garrahy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.