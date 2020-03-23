HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As Channel 3 continues to cover the dangers of vaping, it's important to look into how e-cigarettes really disrupt sleep.
“Good sleep is important for good health; so if you're not sleeping well, or you're not getting good quality sleep, the cause is going to go back to your health,” said Dr. Debapriya Datta, a pulmonologist at UConn Health.
Datta goes on to say “it causes insomnia and as the night goes on and you fall asleep, there is the chance that you're going to withdrawal because the nicotine levels in your blood drop and then that wakes you up, so it causes sleep disruptions.”
This disruption in your sleep is just one of the many symptoms of what it means to be “nic-sick,” which is a nickname for sickness caused by nicotine overdose.
Nicotine causes the lining of the upper-respiratory passages in the nose to become inflamed.
“Vaping also suppresses something called, 'slow-wave sleep,' which is like a deep sleep; and this is the stage of sleep that causes the restoration of your body and helps your tissues regenerate and repair themselves,” Datta said.
Imagine what a lack of sleep can do to brains that are still developing.
“It'll certainly affect brain development in young people because your brain keeps developing until you are in your 20s,” Datta said.
Perhaps what's even more alarming is even vaping once can impact your health.
“Vaping has not only nicotine but lots of other harmful chemicals that are carcinogenic and can injure your life,” Datta said.
There are also some brands of e-cigarettes that carry huge amounts of nicotine.
“I was reading somewhere there was something like 18mg per ml of the liquid, and you vaping, take 15 puffs of that, I mean that's a lot of nicotine. So you're getting high doses, it's more potent nicotine that you're getting very quickly, so that sort of explains why you get lung injury because the potency and the increased dose that you're exposed to any way,” Datta said.
The moral of the story – Just don't do it.
“Nicotine by itself has a very high potential, so there's a very high likelihood you'll get addicted to vaping too and can just injure your life and your health,” Datta said.
