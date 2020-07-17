DANIELSON (WFSB) - An overnight fire took just 10 minutes to destroy a local landmark in Danielson.
Firefighters said they arrived to Thai Basil on North Street just after 2 a.m. to find the building fully engulfed in flames.
Fire was visible from the roof.
"When the first trucks arrived, we had fire through the roof so we set up our tower truck and an aerial from Moosup and knocked the fire down in about an hour," said Jason Burgess, deputy chief, Danielson Fire Deptartment.
Within 10 minutes, firefighters said the roof had completely collapsed. They said that caused them to revise their plan of attack.
Mutual aid was called in from several surrounding departments.
"Everything went smoothly, no injuries," Burgess said.
Connecticut State Police said North Street remained closed while crews worked to clean up and investigate the cause of the fire.
Crews said the building housed various restaurants for more than 30 years.
Thai Basil was there for 15 years. The business was said to have been a favorite of Martha Stewart when she was in the area.
"We lived close for the last years, but even as a child going to the high school down the road, it’s always been Thai Basil," said Tanya Brunson of Danielson. "It’s been there for a long time. It’s sad to see it go."
There's no word on whether or not the owner plans to rebuild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.