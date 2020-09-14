UNION, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash involving a motorcycle closed part of Lawson Road in Union Sunday afternoon, state police said.
Troopers identified the victim as Kyle Gilbert, 29, of Danielson.
They said Gilbert was traveling east on Lawson Road, also known as Route 197, when he lost control of his motorcycle just before the Woodstock town line.
Officials say the crash was first reported around 4:11 p.m.
Gilbert was ejected from the bike and made contact with a rock formation off the side of the road.
Troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
They are still investigating how the crash happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
The road has since reopened.
