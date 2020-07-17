DANIELSON (WFSB) - An overnight fire took just 10 minutes to destroy a restaurant in Danielson.
Firefighters said they arrived to Thai Basil on North Street just after 2 a.m. to find the building fully engulfed in flames.
Within 10 minutes, firefighters said the roof had completely collapsed.
Mutual aid was called in from several surrounding departments.
Connecticut State Police said North Street will remain closed while crews work to clean up and investigate the cause of the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
