DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people vandalized a middle school in Darien back in November and police said they were able to identify them.
Darien police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Wednesday.
By Thursday morning, police knew who they were. They did not release their names.
Pictures showed the pair entering the Middlesex Middle School on Nov. 27.
They got in through an unlocked door, police determined. However, they tripped a burglar alarm.
When they were inside, police said they damaged classrooms and windows.
The surveillance photos showed that one suspect used a cell phone with a distinct yellow-colored case. The other wore a brown/orange-colored hat with a rectangular-shaped logo on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Darien police at 203-662-5330.
