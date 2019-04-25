WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The demand for answers from family, friends and activists after the police-involved shooting death of teen in Wethersfield continued on Thursday.
State police released the names of the two officers involved.
They said Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier fired his weapon at unarmed 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz on Saturday.
Officer Peter Salvatore was also on the scene, but did not fire his weapon, police revealed.
Both were placed on leave.
Dash cam video of the incident may be released at some point this week.
Police said they tried to pull Cruz over on the Silas Deane Highway because the plates on the vehicle he was driving didn't match the car. They thought the vehicle may have been stolen.
Cruz drove at them and tried to run them down, police said.
He died days later in the hospital.
Since the incident, activists have been calling for accountability, transparency and justice.
Protestors will continue their demand for justice and accountability outside of the Wethersfield Police Department at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Eulizier has been involved in a deadly shooting before, records show.
A report from the state's attorney's office showed that he fired his gun, along with a state trooper, at a robbery suspect in 2015 while working as a Manchester police officer.
The state's attorney's office said it later found that the shooting was justified.
Just recently in Massachusetts, A man with 8 warrants was arrested. He actually drove at 2 officers that were trying to apprehend him. Guess what? He is still alive. No officers discharged their weapons. THAT is how it should be done.
